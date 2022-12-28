Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube discusses the team's play after an overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Video courtesy of the Blues
Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon check in on the progress of the young forward the Blues bet big on this offseason.
Blues had 4-3 lead late in third period before Vegas scored a power play goal to force overtime.
After sustaining an upper-body injury when checked into the glass in Vancouver, Kyrrou did not practice Thursday.
Joey Vitale move from radio booth to St. Louis TV studio for game in Las Vegas.
Snuggerud (USA), Robertsson (Sweden) and Kaskimaki (Finland) are representing their countries at the world juniors, while Canada passed on Bolduc.
The line has only one goal and one assist - both by Brandon Saad - in the last six games.
Teams comes out of the Christmas break five points out of the second wild-card spot in Western Conference.
Team will scatter for NHL's three-day holiday break following Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Jordan Kyrou returned to the lineup and scored the tying goal in the third period as the Blues got a point for the seven time in the past eight games.
In the fourth round of the shootout, Mark Stone scored the game winner.
A turnover by Tarasenko leads the game-winning goal by Toronto, but there were mistakes earlier that set the table for another defeat for the Blues
