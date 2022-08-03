Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Goalie prospect Colten Ellis looks likely to spend next season as part of a goalie tandem for the Blues at Springfield in the AHL
Forward Klim Kostin signed a one-year, one-way deal for the league minimum of $750,000.
Kevin Maxwell, a longtime NHL scout, will run the team's minor-league affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts, succeeding Kevin McDonald
There were a lot of excited prospects at the Blues’ recent development camp. None more so than Tanner Dickinson, the 20-year-old forward from …
The distinctive sound of Zachary Bolduc’s stick slapping the ice was heard throughout the recent Blues prospects camp.
Six undrafted local players were able to listen, learn and participate last week on an invitation basis at Blues developmental camp.
Armstrong also discussed Perron's departure, the need to integrate youngers players, and some of the Blues' other free-agent additions.
In statement, Thomas says he was not involved or present during alleged sexual assault by some members of Team Canada's 2018 World Junior team.
