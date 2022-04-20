Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat
Related to this story
Most Popular
Schenn's 22nd goal of the season wins it in overtime.
Team scores franchise record seven goals in second period.
Leddy left the game in the second period after being taking a stick to his face; Kyrou gets dropped to the fourth line
Check out the highlights from Blues beat writer Jim Thomas’ chat with readers:
Tarasenko has six goals in the past three games as the Blues beat the Sabres 6-2.
Springfield's Ryan Smith gets to call part of NHL game, says "THANK YOU doesn’t even begin to cut it" of Kerber's gesture
They keep the point streak going at 13 games and are tied for second with the Wild in the Central Division
His work on getting shot off more quickly pays off with two goals against Nashville
They can't clinch a spot on Thursday, but it could happen on Saturday if they get some help
For only the second time all season, he's won as many as three in a row.