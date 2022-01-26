Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Quirk in COVID protocols prevents him from crossing into Canada until Monday.
Binninigton's struggles continue as he allows seven goals on 35 shots.
Husso registers his third career shutout.
Blues goalie, making his third successive start, stops 38 of 39 shots.
And the team executive comes away with ideas that could be put in place at Enterprise Center.
The young defenseman has a bigger role after coming to the Kraken in expansion draft.
In a bold move, Berube breaks up the Barbashev-O'Reilly-Schenn line that went wild with five goals and six assists against Nashville.
His intense, physical play brings needed elements to the Blues on game day.
Tarasenko's wife and three children also had COVID during his time on NHL's COVID list.
Other than when Binnington was on the COVID list, this will mark the first time Husso will start back-to-back games this season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.