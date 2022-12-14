Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube gave his thoughts on the team's win over the Nashville Predators on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The game was 100th victory for goalie Jordan Binnington. Video courtesy of the Blues
The Blues have been a team built on a hard-working mindset, but that players and coaches feel that has been missing in their recent downturn
The Blues lost to Winnipeg 5-2, their seventh loss in nine games, and the coach is getting frustrated with his players and their execution.
Blues allow goal with just nine seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
Binnington gains 100th Blues win with his 12th career shutout in 1-0 win over Nashville.
Coming off a win in New York, the Blues fell behind again and couldn't catch up with division-leading Winnipeg in a 5-2 defeat
Blues top rival Nashville 1-0 in game that had playoff intensity.
Penalty kill struggled again in 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh and Binnington was pulled early in second period.
Blues square off against Winnipeg Jets in divisional showdown at Enterprise Center.
Blues still without injured winger Pavel Buchnevich, who's missed four games with a lower-body injury.
Neither player was in the lineup Tuesday against the New York Islanders due to injuries.
