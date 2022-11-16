Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The St. Louis Blues finished the game against the Colorado Avalanche with a 5-on-3 power play, but the team held on to win 3-2. Coach Craig Berube and players Brandon Saad and Colton Parayko discuss the win. Video courtesy of the Blues
Blues survive a 5-on-3 Colorado power play in closing minutes to pull off a 3-2 victory.
In a frantic finish, Binnington stopped all 22 shots the Golden Knights sent his way in the third period to preserve 3-2 win.
O'Reilly scores the game winner in 3-2 Blues win.
Blues kill of a lengthy 5-on-3 power play by Colorado to win their third straight.
O'Reilly said he doesn't pay much attention to social media, so he hadn't heard the rumors.
Defenseman Calle Rosen scores the game winner in the third period as Blues snap eight-game loss streak.
Blues shuffle the lineup in hopes of snapping eight-game losing streak. Host San Jose on Thursday night.
Brandon Saad’s expression summed up everything about the Blues’ tortuous journey so far this season. After banging home a go-ahead goal from t…
After just two games with the Thunderbirds - he scored a hat trick in one of them - he was recalled by the Blues.
All four forward lines have contributed during the St. Louis Blues’ recent three-game winning streak.
