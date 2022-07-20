Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Armstrong also discussed Perron's departure, the need to integrate youngers players, and some of the Blues' other free-agent additions.
With only so much money available under the salary cap, general manager Doug Armstrong chose to bolster defense.
Martin Frk has played with Los Angeles, Detroit and Carolina in the NHL and spent most of last season in the AHL
A four-year, $16 million free agent contract brings him back to St. Louis as top four defenseman.
The young defenseman, with no relation to Phil, went straight from college hockey to playing professionally.
His addition exhausts the team's salary cap room for the 2022-23 season under the current roster makeup.
In statement, Thomas says he was not involved or present during alleged sexual assault by some members of Team Canada's 2018 World Junior team
Check out the full transcript of Jim Thomas' live chat with Blues fans.
The St. Louis Blues ran out of space to sign David Perron, one of their leading scorers and a team leader, who signed a two-year deal with Detroit
Robert Thomas signs an eight-year extension that will keep him with the Blues through 2031
