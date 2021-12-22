Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Paul Stastny, a former Blue, has two goals and an assist for Winnipeg.
Tarasenko scored twice; Lindgren improves to 5-0-0
With cases mounting in the NHL, several teams have seen their schedules paused.
Players want less frequent testing.
Blues goalie gives his side of the story in Sunday's helmet caper in Winnipeg.
NHL goes back to protocols similar to last season in an effort to get a handle on recent COVID spike.
For the first time since his callup from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Nov. 15, Blues rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich was a healthy scrat…
Lindgren gets the start in goalover Binnington, who's still getting his timing back.
Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko line has keyed team's recent resurgence.
The veteran coach surprsed the team by stepping down on Friday.
