Join Blues beat writer Jim Thomas for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Swedish import had a big run with the ’Note in the early ’80s.
He played seven seasons with the team and scored the overtime winner in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with Boston.
MONTREAL (AP) — Victor Hedman wants nothing to do with talk about how the Tampa Bay Lightning can secure their place in NHL playoff lore by becoming the second team in 22 years to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
The playoff scoring leader had two goals and an assist Monday night to pace a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Blues’ new affiliate — the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds — opted out of the season and some prospects played for Utica (N.Y.).
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy tried not to think about needing to outduel Carey Price while the Montreal Canadiens were making him make one difficult save after another.
Not much offense, not many dangerous chances, very few tipped shots, all of it added up to a quick end to a short season.
MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson delivered in overtime, and Montreal killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.
