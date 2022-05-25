Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 2 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The Blues regained NHL relevance by taming the Minnesota Wild in their first-round playoff series. They moved past the futility of their previ…
Blues' chairman is in Denver for Game 5 of Blues-Avalanche series.
Watching the Avalanche and Oilers fly up and down the ice could give fans a flashback to exciting 1980s hockey. But first Colorado and Edmonton have to win one more game to create that showdown.
After finishing the regular season as the NHLs third-best offense, too many Blues have been silent against the Avalanche.
Blues coach had been criticized for a "no-comment" on the subject Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.