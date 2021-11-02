Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Backup goalie Ville Husso becomes the third Blues player to land on the COVID list this season.
Goalie picked up a 10-minute misconduct on Thursday for swinging his stick at Colorado's Nazem Kadri, who gave Justin Faulk a concussion last season.
Coach implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Berube keeps lineup changes minimal with O'Reilly out with COVID.
Penalties are a problem as Blues fall to 5-1 on the season.
His power play goal breaks a scoreless tie in the third period.
Rookie is a healthy scratch for the first time; Saad is back on the ice after COVID case
Captain will miss a minimum of 10 days; Dakota Joshua called up from Springfield of AHL.
Berube thinks the team lacked energy against Colorado, so he juggled the schedule and most of the team's top players didn't skate in practice on Friday.
He's expected to center the team's fourth line against Colorado.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.