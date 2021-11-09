Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Blues alternate captain could be sidelined for a while with upper-body injury.
Saad, Buchnevich, Neal all score for Blues against San Jose.
Six Blues have been on the COVID list, just nine games into the season.
Schenn left game Thursday with upper-body injury and has returned to St. Louis
Krug's goal in waning seconds of regulation had sent game to overtime.
He is the youngest Blues goalie to appear in a game since Marek Schwarz, who was 20 when he made his debut on Dec. 12, 2006
After early goal, Blues can't dent Ducks goaltender.
Parayko: "I think we have a deep enough team where we can come into each game expecting to win.”
Defenseman was called up from AHL with Krug, Mikkola landing on COVID list Friday.
Veteran forward is the fourth Blue to test positive for COVID in the first three weeks of the season; Saad is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday
