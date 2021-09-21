Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
The policy takes effect Oct. 15 for events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.
With trade market failing to materialize, Armstrong hopes to salvage situation, at least at the start of the season.
Two years after helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup, Pat Maroon brought the Cup to the community where he grew up and started his path in hockey.
Blues lose opener of prospects tournament, 4-3 in overtime to Toronto.
Back from shoulder surgery, the prized defenseman prospect is ready to get his pro career going.
Blues prospect came to St. Louis a month early — on his own dime — to get a head start on training camp.
Perunovich has a goal and two assists; Ellis impressive in goal.
Team finishes 1-1-1 in NHL Prospect Tournament after 7-3 loss Monday to the Stars.
Kostin tops the list and should be ready now.
Depending which rink is in use at Centene Community Ice Center, some practices will be open to the public.
