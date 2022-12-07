Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Penalty kill struggled again in 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh and Binnington was pulled early in second period.
Team gives up two power play goals, and allows a third just two seconds after a power play ended.
"He's in a good spot," Blues coach says of his feisty goalie.
Blues give up three goals in 64 seconds to doom themselves to fourth loss in five games
In third period meltdown, team allows three goals in a period for the seventh game in a row.
It's the sixth loss in seven games for the Blues; this time, they took a 4-3 lead into the third period.
Saturday's Blues game against Pittsburgh is contest No. 800 of the NHL regular season for veteran center Brayden Schenn.
The Blues have allowed a league-high nine goals when pulling their goalie, and lately, they've been happening real quick.
Bitten, 24, was a teammate and linemate of Robert Thomas in junior hockey.
The Blues used 11 forwards and seven defensemen — one less forward, one more defenseman — in each of their past two games.
