Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday Aug 31, 2021 53 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. ------ 0 comments Watch Now: Related Video Ten Hochman: Will Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado lose the Gold Glove to the guy who replaced him in Colorado? Ten Hochman: It’s Game Week! Mizzou football in good hands with quarterback Bazelak Ten Hochman: It’s Game Week! Mizzou football in good hands with quarterback Bazelak Watch Now: Top prospect “Touchdown Luther” Burden reflects on impressive East St. Louis debut Watch Now: Top prospect “Touchdown Luther” Burden reflects on impressive East St. Louis debut Eye On The Tigers: What Mizzou football camp did (and didn’t) teach us about the Tigers topical Eye On The Tigers: What Mizzou football camp did (and didn’t) teach us about the Tigers The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Read the full transcript of the chat with Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann Aug 25, 2021 Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. Morning Skate Blues plan to be at full capacity for 2021-22 season Aug 20, 2021 After a season that peaked at 9,000 for the playoffs, the Blues are planning on being back at full capacity in October. Morning Skate Blues will retire Pronger jersey on Jan. 17 Aug 20, 2021 Ceremony was pushed back a year because of COVID Morning Skate Pleau leaving Blues to be advisor with Arizona Aug 6, 2021 The former Blues GM will be reunited with Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong, who he had worked with in scouting with the Blues St. Louis Blues Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78 Aug 10, 2021 Esposito is Chicago's career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts. His overall record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history. St. Louis Blues Blues, Kyrou agree on two-year contract Aug 3, 2021 The deal comes on the heels of a breakout season for Kyrou.