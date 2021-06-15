Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Veteran lefty will throw 'no holds barred' bullpen session Sunday to determine if he can return from injury list. Also: Top prospect has five homers in two games.
The Blues’ new affiliate — the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds — opted out of the season and some prospects played for Utica (N.Y.).
"It’s a tough job but it’s a fun job, too," he says. "I like having those responsibilities."
He was a backup to Mike Liut and had the game of his life in a shutout against the Islanders in 1983 before becoming a well-regarded hockey teacher.
The weather — initially grey and wet — was no match for the Blue wave that swept down Market Street one year ago.
Not much offense, not many dangerous chances, very few tipped shots, all of it added up to a quick end to a short season.
Russia's overtime loss to Canada on Thursday end's Tarasenko's time at Worlds after three games.
He's among seven unrestricted free agents whose Blues contracts are up.
It's a three-year deal with Farjestad BK in Swedish Hockey League. De la Rose had been acquired in the Robby Fabbri trade with Detroit.
