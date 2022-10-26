Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
The longtime Blue signed with Seattle as a free agent after the 2020-21 season.
Team is off to 3-0-0 start and has not trailed in any of the three games.
Faulk scores twice and his overtime winner in the Blues’ 4-3 triumph ties a franchise record for defensemen.
Wasted in the team's shutout loss was a record-setting 39-save performance by goalie Thomas Greiss in his Blues debut.
A potential salary cap hike of $4 million to $4.5 million could help the team re-sign Ryan O'Reilly and some of their other pending free agents.
Pavel Buchnevich's absence causes Blues coach Craig Berube to go with 11 forwards and an extra defenseman against Edmonton Oilers.
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube sees the folks in Calahoo, and Colton Parayko gets a home-cooked meal in St. Albert.
Jordan Binnington's strong preseason play has carried over into his first two regular-season starts for the St. Louis Blues.
The veteran was part of an eye-opening performance by the Blues' defensive corps in Saturday's win over Edmonton.
Binnington superb once again in goal in 2-0 shutout victory.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.