Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Blues' Tarasenko is scratched for the game against Blue Jackets because of injury.
Walman also goes to Detrot as part of the deal.
Salary cap constraints make a move complicated for GM Doug Armstrong.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Husso gives up season-high five goals; Perron hat trick wasted in defeat.
Thomas has an upper-body injury, according to coach Craig Berube.
The sons of Perron, Bozak and Tarasenko took the ice during the first intermission on Thursday
Thomas took part in the morning skate on Thursday, but Berube said he wasn't ready to play yet
For openers, new Blues defenseman Nick Leddy will be paired with Colton Parayko and play on the second power-play unit in Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals.
Blues rookie scored his first NHL goal Saturday against Columbus.
