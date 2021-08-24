Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
After a season that peaked at 9,000 for the playoffs, the Blues are planning on being back at full capacity in October.
Ceremony was pushed back a year because of COVID
Trade market has yet to materialized for the Blues' disgurntled forward
The former Blues GM will be reunited with Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong, who he had worked with in scouting with the Blues
Esposito is Chicago's career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts. His overall record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history.
After a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament returns in September.
Robert Thomas is the Blues' only remaining unsigned restricted free agent.
Productive Colorado winger signs a five-year, $22.5 million contract.
Acquired in Friday's trade with New York Rangers, Buchnevich signs a four-year, $23.2 million deal.
