Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Kyrou needed treatment after the hit by Vancouver defenseman Kyle Burroughs and was unavailable to the media after the game.
A shorthanded goal by Vladimir Tarasenko - the first of his career - set up the Blues for a 4-3 shootout win, but it was the play of Jordan Binnington in goal that made it possible
With an improved penalty kill and better defense in front of their own goal, the Blues got two wins to start their big five-game pre-Christmas trip
The return of Pavel Buchnevich leads to more line changes as Craig Berube looks for more scoring punch.
It was the kind of play that would have cost them a win not that long ago, but the Blues killed three penalties in the second period and Greiss stopped 40 of 42 shots in a 5-2 win over Calgary
Team wins its fourth straight and improves to 9-2-0 against the Pacific Division this season.
The Blues overcame three bench minors to tie the game on a goal by Tarasenko with 19.1 seconds to go in regulation
The former Blues first-round draft pick was traded to Edmonton before the season and is providing needed pop for his new club
The Blues' seemed to take the second period off, but they bust out with three goals in the third period to get two wins to start their trip west; Greiss stops 40 of 42 shots.
The Blues are headed on their longest road trip of the season — a five-game, 11-day trek that starts Thursday at Edmonton.
