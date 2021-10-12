Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Young forwards Klim Kostin and teenager Jake Neighbours are on the roster.
Within a return to normality, Blues hoping their Cup window remains open.
Team finishes exhibition play with 4-3-1 record after best offensive showing of preseason.
They've got 29 players in camp and need to get to 22 or 23 by Monday
Berube sees progress in camp in adapting to system tweaks; Bortuzzo an unlikely offensive force with two goals in preseason
He can play in nine games in the NHL before the Blues will have to make a decision whether to keep him or send him back to juniors
Power play ineffective Tuesday in 3-1 loss to Dallas.
Team will run into some wintry weather, during team-bonding trip in the Rocky Mountains.
Two late goals send the game into overtime and then Minnesota's Beckman scores OT game-winner.
Future of Neighbours and Neal are the big questions as seven forwards are in contention for four spots on the opening day roster
