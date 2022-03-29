Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Schenn leads the way with a goal and two assists.
Both players could see more ice time in Detroit after Nick Leddy trade.
The Blues coach had private sessions with the struggling forwards on ice after Friday's practice
They begin the week in the first wiild-card spot, just three ponts above the playoff line.
He made his Blues debut Tuesday against Washington paired with Colton Parayko on defense.
Blues lose again against one of the league's worst teams
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
For the ninth time this month, Blues fall behind to start the game.
Leddy quickly logging lots of ice time with Blues; Bortuzzo gets a day off; Blues acquire a minor-league defenseman
The win is just the second in the past seven games for the Blues; Tarasenko scores two
