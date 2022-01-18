Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Blues coach went up against Pronger as a player, worked with him as a coach for the Flyers.
It's the league-leading 13th comeback victory for the Blues this season.
Schenn and Barbashev each score twice as Blues fall behind 2-0 in first period but roar back to win.
He beomes the 21st Blues player on the COVID list this season.
They battled back to tie twice but couldn't hold on to third-period lead
The former prized prospects have progressed to become key pieces in the Blues' lineup.
Perron becomes sixth Blues player currently on COVID lsit
The team will be down four of their top players — Tarasenko, Perron, Schenn and Parayko — plus Perunovich for their first meeting with the Kraken on Thursday.
He's allowed four or more goals in four of six games since returning from COVID
He last played on Nov. 22, but COVID positives should open a spot for him to move up from the taxi squad
