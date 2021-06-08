Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Not much offense, not many dangerous chances, very few tipped shots, all of it added up to a quick end to a short season.
Russia's overtime loss to Canada on Thursday end's Tarasenko's time at Worlds after three games.
It's a three-year deal with Farjestad BK in Swedish Hockey League. De la Rose had been acquired in the Robby Fabbri trade with Detroit.
He's among seven unrestricted free agents whose Blues contracts are up.
Blues veteran also has an assist in his debut game for Team Russia in World Championship.
Tarasenko struggled in his return from multiple shoulder surgeries in the just-completed season.
Armstrong describes events of May 19, when Binnington and Tarasenko temporarily fell victim to faulty test results.
Team fought injuries all season, but also never found the aggressive identity it need to compete
Despite problems in the just-completed season, general manager still likes the team's core.
