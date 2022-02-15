Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Binnington has now allowed 18 goals in his last three games.
Blues get goals from five different players, dominate third period.
He's tied for the team lead in power-play goals with five, but is the odd-man out; Scandella misses first game of season
Contract of only coach to lead the team to a Stanley Cup was set to run out at the end of the season
Once the All-Star break came and went, only players with symptoms will be tested.
Scandella is out of lineup with "day-to-day, week-to-week" lower-body injury; Walman enters lineup.
The Blues have lost three of their past four and given up a lot of goals. They try to bounce back Saturday, against Chicago.
Scandella misses practice with lower-body injury; Walman could get back in the lineup
It's been a revolving door this season because of injuries and illnesses, but Sundqvist, Kostin and Joshua may bring some continuity there.
With eight of their next nine games away from home, the Blues must improve on their 9-8-3 road record.
