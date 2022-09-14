Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
The free-agent pickup will back up Jordan Binnington this season.
The terms match the contract signed by teammate Robert Thomas two months ago.
Check out the full transcript of Jim Thomas' live chat with Blues fans.
Also, 14 Blues games will be on national TV; start times for nine games changed.
Cash won three gold medals at the Paralympics and five world championships; former Blues goalie Ryan Miller also selected
Veteran NHL forward Tyler Pitlick, who has spent time with five teams in the past four seasons, was a second-round pick by the Oilers in 2010.
Check out the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's live chat with Blues fans.
Our apologies, but we're having technical problems and will have to cancel today's chat. Check back next week, same time and place.
