Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Esposito is Chicago's career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts. His overall record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history.
Trade market has yet to materialized for the Blues' disgurntled forward
The former Blues GM will be reunited with Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong, who he had worked with in scouting with the Blues
Robert Thomas is the Blues' only remaining unsigned restricted free agent.
After a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament returns in September.
The deal comes on the heels of a breakout season for Kyrou.
Productive Colorado winger signs a five-year, $22.5 million contract.
Former Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, now with Seattle, also filed for arbitration.
Rangers get Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in 2022 draft from the Blues in the deal.
