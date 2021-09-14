Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
The rugged power forward signed a one-day contract with the team Thursday, so that he could retire as a Blue.
The veteran center, who was an unrestricted free agent, has agreed to a $750,000 contract; prospect Bolduc won't skate in camp, could still play in Traverse City, other camp notes
Fans have been surveyed about vaccine mandates.
Blues defenseman has signed an eight-year extension with the Blues and is ready to put last season's troubles behind him
(Updated with Armstrong comments) Deal has an annual average value of $6.5 million and runs through 2029-30
Ceremony was pushed back a year because of COVID
After a season that peaked at 9,000 for the playoffs, the Blues are planning on being back at full capacity in October.
