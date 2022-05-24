Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat at 2 p.m. Wednesday

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 2 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Binnington suffered a lower-body injury less than seven minutes into Saturday’s 5-2 Blues loss to Colorado.
Husso replaces Binnington after controversial no-call in Kadri.
Perron scores twice, giving him a team-best seven goals in the postseason.
Late goal by Kyrou sends it into overtime before OT goal by Manson wins it for Colorado.
Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri knocked Faulk out of last season's playoffs and knocked Binnington out of Game 3, but he and his coach thought the play Saturday was just an accident; Girard out for playoffs with broken sternum
Colorado will be without defenseman Samuel Girard for the rest of the playoffs because of a broken sternum following a hit by Barbashev
The plan was to stay focused and worry about winning – not retribution on Nazem Kadri. But it was Kadri who got the last laugh, in triplicate.
With the series tied 1-1, the Blues will try to keep their wits about them as they return home for Game 3.
Defense and goaltending have kept Blues in the Colorado series so far, and were keys in Thursday's 4-1 victory.
Blues have lost Binnington in goal, Colorado has lost defenseman Girard while Kadri has received threats after hurting Binnington.
