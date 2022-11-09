Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon break down the Blues' tailspin and sort out where blame should fall. It's not just on the players, but it's not on the head coach.
If the Blues don't appear capable of taking another playoff run this season, GM Doug Armstrong will have to start acquiring younger talent for future runs.
After bringing family over to St. Louis from Australia, he's inactive for the third time in last four games Tuesday against Flyers.
Same issues continue to plague the team, which is now 3-8-0 on the season, with the second-worst record in the NHL.
Berube, players search for answers after a 5-1 loss Tuesday in Philly is a franchise-record eighth straight loss.
