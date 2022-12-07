Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube says that his team lacks confidence as it drops yet another game, this time to the New York Rangers on Monday, Dec. 6, 2022. Video courtesy of the Blues
-
Penalty kill struggled again in 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh and Binnington was pulled early in second period.
Team gives up two power play goals, and allows a third just two seconds after a power play ended.
"He's in a good spot," Blues coach says of his feisty goalie.
In third period meltdown, team allows three goals in a period for the seventh game in a row.
Blues give up three goals in 64 seconds to doom themselves to fourth loss in five games
It's the sixth loss in seven games for the Blues; this time, they took a 4-3 lead into the third period.
Saturday's Blues game against Pittsburgh is contest No. 800 of the NHL regular season for veteran center Brayden Schenn.
The Blues have allowed a league-high nine goals when pulling their goalie, and lately, they've been happening real quick.
Neither player was in the lineup Tuesday against the New York Islanders due to injuries.
Bitten, 24, was a teammate and linemate of Robert Thomas in junior hockey.
