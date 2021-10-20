Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
O'Reilly's empty-netter seals 5-3 win in opener as host Avs make a late push.
Kyrou and Kostin both score twice; Buchenvich gets ejected for head-butting
Perron ends up playing after 1 1/2 days of uncertainty over his availability.
There is balance and a track record of production on the top three lines that Berube is expected to use in Saturday's opener at Colorado.
Saturday's season opener marked the first time since the 2011-12 season that the Blues began a season without Jaden Schwartz on their roster.
His head-butt of Arizona's Lawson Crouse will also cost him more than $141,000 in salary.
They'll take the points, but realize they've got a lot of work to do.
Barbashev moves up to third line as Kostin makes his season debut
Veteran forward misses team's final practice in Vail, Colo.
But they won't make all trips this season.
