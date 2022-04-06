Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Binnington gives up four quick goals
Despite being outshot 43-25, Blues head home triiuphant.
Blues sweep season series against Canucks.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Blues have struggled against teams at the bottom of the standings, but they're on their game from start to finish against Coyotes
After being sidelined for 1½ months with an upper-body injury, Neighbours is scheduled to return this coming weekend.
Since his latest callup from Springfield, Walker has three goals in seven games.
Retired defenseman stops by to visit his teammates for first time since going back to Sweden
They were crushed 7-1 by Calgary the last tme they played at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Called up from Springfield last week, Rosen has been thrown right into playoff race.
