Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

Rangers get Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in 2022 draft from the Blues in the deal.
After four seasons with the Blues, the 24-year-old defenseman went to Seattle in Wednesday's expansion draft.
Despite Tarasenko's trade request, Armstrong said he will do what's best for the organization.
Group includes Pavel Buchnevich, whom Blues acquired Friday in trade with New York Rangers.
Trade with San Jose, leaves them with only three picks on Saturday.
Departure leaves Blues with just two defensemen from Cup team.
Acquired in Friday's trade with New York Rangers, Buchnevich signs a four-year, $23.2 million deal.
Without much organizational depth, Blues need to hit on as many draft picks as possible.
They end up with just four picks in the draft, choose three forwards and a defenseman
He won't go as high as his big brother, who was a first-round pick, but he's the top local candidate to be chosen in the NHL draft.
