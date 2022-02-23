Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Berube says injury took place Thursday in Montreal.
Goalie snaps out of slump with his first win since Jan. 9.
All for linies score for St. Louis; Buchnevich nets two.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Montreal scored with 8.7 seconds left to send it into OT.
Blues coach has spent much of his playing and coaching career in the Flyers' organization.
The last time the Blues played here was Binnington's first NHL start, more than three years ago.
Blues have had a good formula for playing league's lesser lights lately.
Third-period goals by Saad and O'Reilly are huge in win over Toronto.
It's been nearly three years since the Blues have played in some Eastern Conference cities.
