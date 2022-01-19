Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Blues coach went up against Pronger as a player, worked with him as a coach for the Flyers.
It's the league-leading 13th comeback victory for the Blues this season.
Schenn and Barbashev each score twice as Blues fall behind 2-0 in first period but roar back to win.
He beomes the 21st Blues player on the COVID list this season.
They battled back to tie twice but couldn't hold on to third-period lead
The former prized prospects have progressed to become key pieces in the Blues' lineup.
He's allowed four or more goals in four of six games since returning from COVID
Former defenseman salutes fans, who at first were slow to warm to him but now embrace him.
Barbashev leads the team in goals, O'Reilly seems to be clicking into gear and Schenn is trying to get started
Tarasenko, Schenn, Parayko and Brown will also be back for battle with another of the top teams in the Central.
