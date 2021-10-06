Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
With three preseason games to go, competition is especially heated for final forward spots.
Thirty-nine remained on roster as of Saturday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Kansas City.
Brady Tkachuk is the last unsigned restricted free agent, upholding his family's tradition for hard bargaining.
The two collided in a drill last week, and Perron sent his coach sprawling on the ice, an event someone commemorated the following day.
They now have 36 players in camp with three preseason games to go
Blues forward doing well on and off the ice after an offseason demand for a trade
The No. 17 overall pick in July's draft had been slowed by a lower-body injury sustained during summer training.
Loud sellout crowd welcomes Blues back to Kansas City.
It was a weakness last season, and they look to be more aggressive on it; Blues beat Blackhawks 6-3 in preseason game
O'Fallon, Mo., native played in six games for Columbus Blue Jackets last season.
