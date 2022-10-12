Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Blues acquire defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from Edmonton, who's expected to being year in Springfield.
MacTavish, who finished his playing career here, joins the Blues as an assistant and will run the penalty kill.
Teams had to turn in initial regular-season rosters and be cap compliant by 4 p.m. Central on Monday.
A dozen roster moves Friday brought clarity to the roster situation.
The Blues were below average in five-on-five defense this season, and it's pretty much the same group; meanwhile, to cut down on odd-man rushes: don't be dumb.
They will mix hockey with golf, fishing and fun at the historic South Carolina port city.
Kyrou and Thomas signed identical, record-setting, eight-year, $65-million deals over the summer.
The St. Louis Blues had the NHL's second-best power play unit and fifth-best penalty kill group last season.
After encountering travel issues, Blues were embarassed in a 7-0 preseason loss to Blue Jackets.
St. Louis Blues send Nikita Alexandrov to AHL's Springfield after Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
