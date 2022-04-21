Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
Schenn's 22nd goal of the season wins it in overtime.
Team scores franchise record seven goals in second period.
Leddy left the game in the second period after being taking a stick to his face; Kyrou gets dropped to the fourth line
As selected from Wednesday's Blues chat.
They keep the point streak going at 13 games and are tied for second with the Wild in the Central Division
Tarasenko has six goals in the past three games as the Blues beat the Sabres 6-2.
His work on getting shot off more quickly pays off with two goals against Nashville
Springfield's Ryan Smith gets to call part of NHL game, says "THANK YOU doesn’t even begin to cut it" of Kerber's gesture
For only the second time all season, he's won as many as three in a row.
MacEachern has been sidelined with upper-body injury; will miss rest of regular season.
