Join Jim Thomas now for his weekly Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
An original member of the Blues whose post-career roles with the organization outshined anything he did on ice, Bob Plager died Wednesday in a car crash on Highway 40
Players respected Plager's passion for the Blues . . . and loved his jokes and stories.
On March 1, 1969, Blues coach Scotty Bowman put the three Plager brothers, all defensemen, in the starting lineup at forward and played them on the same line together in a game against the Montreal Canadiens.
They avoid a second straight shutout with a goal in the third period, but drop third in a row.
The forward has just one goal in his past 10 games; Dunn misses contest because of lower-body injury.
They finish long trip with 2-3 record.
They score twice in the first period, but that's it and they are now winless in four straight outings.
No one is hot right now for the Blues, and while their defense is getting better, they've had one goal or less in six of their past seven games
After nearly a year without a hockey game, Jake Neighbours is playing again in the Western Hockey League
Defensemen scoring is down; so is fourth-line production.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.