Brayden Schenn probably spoke for lots of hockey fans in St. Louis and Minnesota – and all over, really – in the aftermath of Wednesday’s NHL competition at Enterprise Center.

“You just would’ve loved to see it: Binner vs. Marc-Andre Fleury on TNT,” Schenn said. “If you’re looking for viewership and ratings, people talking about the game, that’s one way to do it.”

Jordan Binnington, once again, went off his rocker for just a little while in what became an 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild that was nationally televised on the TNT cable network.

After the Wild’s Ryan Hartman scored to give his squad a 5-4 lead, he skated by Binnington and “tripped” over the goalie’s leg. BInnington had his back turned, so he didn’t see it coming. He didn’t appreciate having his leg run into, especially after allowing his fifth goal of the night.

“We know the type of player he is,” Binnington said of Hartman. “I actually like his game, to be honest. I've played against him. . .for a while now. He plays the game hard and I respect it, and it's no problem. It's kind of how it played out and it's all good.”

Binnington made these remarks five minutes after the game, wearing a suit and tie. He had plenty of time to get dressed – and to calm down - because he had been tossed from the game more than an hour earlier because of how he reacted to that contact from Hartman.

Binnington made a beeline to where Hartman and several other Wild players were celebrating the goal, which came with 7:35 left in the second. And then jammed his blocker and goalie stick in Hartman’s grill.

All hell broke loose at this point, with basically everyone on the ice shoving and jostling. Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury came all the way down the ice to fight Binnington. Linesmen Ryan Galloway and David Brisebois managed to keep them separated.

“It was a hard game,” Binnington said. “They're a tough team to play against. They're hard around the net and I just felt it gets to a certain point. Goals were going in, so it's frustrating and just felt that was the moment.”

The “moment” included Binnington raising both hands skyward to get the crowd fired up at Enterprise Center. The 33rd sellout crowd in 34 home games this season didn’t need much encouragement.

After referees Kelly Sutherland and Gord Dwyer sorted through the chaos, Fleury got two minutes for leaving the crease, Hartman got two minutes for roughing, and Binnington got two minutes for leaving the crease and a five-minute match penalty.

Do the math, and the Blues were left with three minutes of Minnesota power play to kill. Binnington was done for the night.

The ejection surprised him “a little bit,” Binnington said. “I don't think I caught (Hartman) too clean with my going after him. Like I said, he's pretty good at diving. That's his game and that's totally fine.

“If they don't want to stay in there and compete until the end, that's fine. But that's it, that's the ref's decision and that's fine.”

Obviously this isn’t the first incident of histrionics by Binnington. Far from it. In early December, Binnington was assessed a 10-minute misconduct for “inciting” during a 6-2 loss in Pittsburgh.

After the game, Berube bluntly addressed Binnington’s theatrics.

“It’s gotta stop,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “It doesn’t help any. Just play goal. Stop the puck.”

But Berube didn’t have a problem with what happened Wednesday against Minnesota.

“(Hartman) went right in the crease, hit Binnington,” Berube said. “So Binner reacted, which I don’t really have a problem with. The guy went right in there.

“Now, I’m not going to condone hitting (Hartman) like he did. It’s gonna be a match (penalty) every time, but he’s reacting to what Hartman did.”

The seven minutes in penalties Wednesday gave Binnington 27 minutes’ worth this season. He’s very much on pace to lead the NHL in penalty minutes by a goalie for the second year in a row.

There was more wackiness to this evening. After Mason Shaw’s goal early in the second period gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead, Binnington could be seen jawing with the Wild bench – particularly Shaw.

Binnington said he didn’t remember what was said by either party. “It’s the heat of the battle,” he said.

And little more than two minutes after Binnington’s ejection for going after Hartman, Schenn skated over to Hartman and pushed him into the boards. The result was a 10-minute misconduct for Schenn, which seemed a bit excessive.

Schenn said he got no explanation from the referees on why he got 10 minutes.

“Nothing,” Schenn said. “I think Kelly’s great. Kelly Sutherland is an awesome ref. I have a lot of respect for him.

“I don’t know. He didn’t really have an explanation. He was just caught up in the moment, thought maybe the game was out of hand. I didn’t say anything or punch Hartman or anything. I simply pushed him.”

Schenn said he wanted to fight Hartman, but. . . .

“He didn’t want to fight,” Schenn said. “And at that point you just leave it. What are you gonna do?”

But no matter what the circumstances, Schenn said he’s always going to stand up for his goalie.

“That’s Rule No. 1 as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “I guess that’s how I’ve been taught anyways.”

As for the game itself, the Blues squandered a 3-1 first period lead, yielding a season-high eight goals – which matched a single-game record for Minnesota. Wasted for St. Louis were Pavel Buchnevich’s second career hat trick and two goals for Jakub Vrana.

Buchnevich has 23 goals for the season and extended his point streak to 10 games. Vrana was playing with a full shield on the front of his helmet after taking a skate to the face during the team’s morning skate.

The Blues allowed five goals in the second period, including three in a span of 1:58.

“What bothers me is just our lack of puck play in the second period,” Berube said. “And our lack of protecting our net better. They scored a few goals around our net tonight.

“That’s all we talked about before the game – that we gotta be better there - and we weren’t good enough.”

