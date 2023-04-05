By his own recollection, Jordan Binnington said he’s made only a couple of “armpit” saves over his NHL goaltending career.

But that’s where Travis Sanheim’s shot from the near slot ended up in the third period — with Binnington lying on the ice, no less. Yes, the vaunted armpit save. It helped save the Blues from a frustrating finish Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

“It’s weird,” Binnington said. “You can sometimes have a feel for if it drops or if you’ve still got it in there. Sometimes, no. But I don’t really know how you practice that.”

After nearly squandering a 3-0 lead, the Blues weathered a late Philadelphia storm thanks to some strong work by Binnington in a 4-2 victory over the Flyers.

“Binner obviously played great and made a lot of big plays for us and kept us in it, especially at the end there when things got a little hairy,” defenseman Justin Faulk said.

“He battles. When you’re battling in there and you compete like he does, that’s what happens. There’s saves that get made that you really wonder where he stopped it, what he stopped it with, and kinda how he got there.”

Sure, you can wonder why Binnington hasn’t put together more nights like Tuesday over the course of the season. It’s a fair question. Even coach Craig Berube has said Binnington’s play has been up-and-down all season. But Tuesday was one of those “up” nights.

And the “compete” level is always present.

“Oh yeah, the compete's there all the time for sure,” Berube said.

Binnington faced more shots in the final 20 minutes — 18 — than he did in the first two periods combined. What looked like a leisurely stroll down victory lane turned into a frantic finish after third-period goals by James van Riemsdyk (deflection) and Morgan Frost (net-front scramble) whittled into that 3-0 Blues lead built on goals by Jordan Kyrou (No. 37), Tyler Pitlick (No. 6) and Faulk (No. 11).

“There wasn’t tons of emotion in the game, I would say, from both (sides),” Faulk said. “It wasn’t the prettiest. There was a good amount of sloppy play. So when that happens it can slide a little bit. They kind of took over there for a little bit at the beginning of the third. When they got that (first) goal, it created some more momentum.

“It’s not that we think it’s OK and we’re safe. Obviously, you’re a lot more comfortable up three than one. But we just let our foot off the gas there for 10 minutes.”

It’s not the first time that’s happened this season to the Blues (36-35-7), or in any season for that matter. But with some help from his teammates, Binnington was able to keep the Flyers (29-35-13) from scoring that third goal and tying the game.

“Sometimes, that’s how it goes,” Binnington said. “You have a comfortable lead and sometimes we get a little comfortable. Happens to every team and just seems like you can’t get any momentum.

“But it’s part of it, right? That’s why I think it’s so important to just remember that each shift matters and just to carry that with us as we finish this season and bring it with us to next season.”

The armpit save sequence began with the Flyers swarming around Binnington and the puck pinballing around. It looked like Nick Seeler had a net-front goal, but Binnington stretched out and kept the puck from crossing the line with his stick.

Then, the puck found its way out to Sanheim, who surely thought he had a goal — with Binnington still down on the ice — as he teed it up … right into the armpit.

“I felt it,” Binnington said. “I thought I squeezed it. Kind of looked at Krugy (Torey Krug) there and it looked like it was on me. Sometimes, it just comes to you like that. It was nice, it was a fun one.”

With rookie Samuel Ersson pulled for an extra attacker, Philadelphia kept pressuring in the final minute, until Alexey Toropchenko scored an empty-netter with 32 seconds left to make it a 4-2 game and take the pressure off.

It was Toropchenko’s ninth goal of the season, and his fourth in the last eight games. It was also the second goal of the night by a member of the fourth line. He got an assist on the other — Pitlick’s goal five minutes into the second period off the rush that made it a 2-0 game.

“I thought they were really good tonight, the whole game,” Berube said of the fourth line, which is centered by Nathan Walker. “They were just on top of things, hard to play against, skating, competing. Made it difficult for the other team all night.”

Berube rewarded them by giving them a couple of late shifts with the game on the line.

“They're going to go out and do the right things,” Berube said. “They're going to pay a price to block shots, do all the things right to keep the puck out of our net.”

With St. Louis, Pitlick is playing for his seventh team in nine NHL seasons. He’s almost played for enough teams to have a division named after him.

For the record, the Pitlick Division consists of, in order: Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona, Calgary, Montreal and St. Louis over 383 NHL games.

“Yeah, it would be nice to stay in one spot, but you never know what’s going to happen,” Pitlick said. “You don’t know what the plans are, but it would be nice.”

Pitlick will be an unrestricted free agent — again — after this season, which has just four games remaining for the Blues.

