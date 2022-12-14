Jordan Binnington's fine, Pavel Buchnevich's back as Blues start long trip

The Blues had an EBUG, or emergency goalie, dressed and ready to go for practice Wednesday at Centene Community Ice Center.

But St. Louisan Joe O’Brien, who played goalie collegiately at Niagara, basically had a close look at an NHL practice. He took a couple of shots at the end of formal practice, but that was it.

Jordan Binnington, who took a painful shot off his glove hand in the third period Monday against Nashville, did everything he’d normally do in a practice. So the Blues and coach Craig Berube are breathing easier on the goalie front.

“He got through it,” Berube said of Binnington. “He’s fine I think. He’s all good.”

O’Brien was there on a just-in-case basis, Berube said, “if (Binnington) was gonna pull out of practice at some point.”

Even so, look for backup Thomas Greiss at some point on this five-game, 11-day road trip – the longest of the year - because the Blues play a back-to-back Thursday and Friday (against Edmonton and Calgary, respectively) and again Monday and Tuesday (against Vancouver and Seattle, respectively).

Yes, Binnington played back-to-back Sunday (Colorado) and Monday (Nashville), but that’s highly unusual. It was only the third back-to-back of Binnington’s career and only the sixth time all season throughout the NHL that a goalie has started games on successive days.

The developments on the Binnington front weren’t the only good news for the Blues on the injury front. After missing four games with a lower right leg injury, Pavel Buchnevich was a full participant in practice Wednesday morning before the team flew out to Edmonton in the afternoon.

“He was good in practice today,” Berube said. “I thought he looked good. Never heard anything after. Should be good to go.”

Buchnevich missed four games at the start of the season with a lower-body injury, but when he’s been on the ice, he’s been the Blues’ most productive player. To wit, he has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) over his last 14 games played, dating back to the start of the team’s seven-game winning streak Nov. 10 against San Jose.

He scored a goal in three consecutive games – Carolina, Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers – prior to the latest injury.

But it’s more than just offense that the Blues miss when Buchnevich is sidelined.

“He's an all-situational guy for us,” Berube said. “He's a good defensive player for sure, has got a great stick, but he has great anticipation out there.

“He's got great vision. He makes plays, he's got really great vision. He can also shoot too. We all know that, but his vision is probably his No. 1 asset.”

In 29 games, Berube already has used 47 line combinations to open games. The return of Buchnevich will lead to more line juggling against Edmonton.

During practice Wednesday, Buchnevich played left wing on a line with Brayden Schenn at center and Vladimir Tarasenko on right wing. It’ll be the first time that trio opens a game together this season.

“Schenn and Buchy have played together before, and obviously with Vladi, but not all three of them, no,” Berube said.

“I think you've got a little bit of everything on that line with Buchy being a playmaker and Vladi obviously a scorer. Schenner scores but has grit. Hoping it's a competitive line and a good line.”

Schenn, by the way, is still struggling with an apparent bout of laryngitis and doesn’t have his voice back.

“He battled through practice today, but he wasn't feeling very good,” Berube said.

Another new line spawned by the return of Buchnevich is Ivan Barbashev-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou. It’s the first time that trio will be together this season.

“He should be going to the net all night,” Berube said of Barbashev. “He should be physical on the forecheck to create loose pucks for them. And then if he gets to the net, we've got a net presence and they can do their thing, and he's strong at the net. Barby's a big guy.”

With this alignment, Berube obviously wants to keep Thomas and Kyrou together, but he also wants better play out of both young players than he’s been getting lately.

“More fight in the battles, I would say,” Berube said. “You're going to get checked. They're very good in the open ice and they can make plays. Jordan had five shots on net the other night and 10 attempts.

“That's good, that's a good night, but need more around the net, a little bit more battle around the net. And Robby Thomas needs to shoot more, and then do your job defensively. When the puck's not in your hands and it's in the other team's hands, you've got to check.”