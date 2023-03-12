COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you spend enough time around the Blues these days, you’ll hear the word “build” an awful lot.

That was no different following a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday, a victory that gave St. Louis consecutive wins for the first time since the Ryan O’Reilly trade on Feb. 17. The Blues beat the two worst teams in the league to build the two-game streak, but after losing eight of nine games, it’s a welcome respite from losing.

On Saturday, Jordan Kyrou had his second hat trick of the season and Sammy Blais posted his second career three-point night. Thomas Greiss rescued the Blues with 21 saves in the third period, and even Pavel Buchnevich’s point streak reached eight games with a secondary assist on Kyrou’s empty-netter.

“It’s always good winning hockey games and getting some smiles and laughs around the room,” Brayden Schenn said. “Winning cures a lot of things. Obviously, this season hasn’t gone the way as planned, but we’re going to play hard here down the stretch.

“Those are two teams below us in the standings, and anyone is capable of beating anyone any given night, but if you show up ready to play, we feel like we’re capable of winning hockey games.”

For the team as a whole, they would like to build some momentum the rest of the season. They understand they will be overmatched on many nights, based strictly on the talent both teams employ, but making losing a nightly occurrence grates on a group, even if it improves the Blues’ unlikely chances of landing Connor Bedard and the No. 1 pick.

Little things matter more this time of the year — moving Pavel Buchnevich to center, incorporating Jakub Vrana and Kasperi Kapanen to the team, witnessing improvement from Colton Parayko, and understanding more what the team has in young players.

Of course, watching Kyrou continue to evolve is high on that list.

Saturday was Kyrou’s first multi-goal game since his Dec. 19 hat trick in Vancouver and continued an uptick after a five-game pointless streak. Kyrou now has six points in his last five games.

“Anytime you can finally put the puck in the net a little bit, it’s definitely a little confidence booster,” Kyrou said.

All of Kyrou’s goals came in different ways: his first was on the rush with Robert Thomas, his second after a Columbus turnover, and his third on an empty net. Despite being on the road in Columbus, a smattering of hats landed on the Nationwide Arena ice (Blues fans also sang “Country Roads” a cappella in the third period).

After the game, Blues coach Craig Berube was asked what impressed him about Kyrou’s game outside the goals.

“He did a great job tracking tonight in situations, getting back to our zone,” Berube said. “But, for me, he attacked and shot the puck. Could have had more than that probably, some of the chances he had. He’s a dangerous player. When he’s skating and he’s on his toes and attacking, a lot of good things.”

The Blues will also gladly accept production from Blais.

Since returning to St. Louis in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade, Blais has seven points in 14 games and his four goals are tied for third-most among Blues.

“Even when you feel a little bit comfortable, it’s still going to take a little bit of time, just new faces in the locker room,” Schenn said. “We love having him around. He always has a big smile on his face, and comes to work ready to play hard and hits guys. He’s getting rewarded offensively right now. Obviously, didn’t go according to plan in New York for him, but we love having him back here.”

Blais already signed a one-year, $1 million contract extension with the Blues to return next season, and is penciled in to play on the fourth line. By that time, perhaps Blais will be fully recovered from a torn ACL that he still receives treatment on.

“It’s part of it,” Blais said. “It takes more than a year to get that back on track. Just trying to be good with it, getting treatment, putting ice on it. There’s good days, there’s bad days. Just got to keep your mind fresh.”

Berube: “Yeah, it’s going to take time still. Like I don’t think he’s fully over it yet, but he did some good things tonight. He’s physical again, but he made some good puck plays, scored a goal, made a couple plays at the net.”

Greiss made sure the Blues’ lead would hold.

He finished with 37 saves, and was key as the Blue Jackets attempted 33 shots and generated 12 high-danger chances in the third period, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I think he had an unbelievable game today,” Kyrou said. “He made some huge saves all game long and all third period, he was stoning them. So he was unbelievable back there.”

The Blues can win a third game in a row when they host the Golden Knights on Sunday at Enterprise Center, another shot at building.

“Feels good, finally strung a couple wins together,” Kyrou said. “I think we played a pretty well-rounded game today, everyone. We just want to continue to keep doing that and keep continuing to build our foundation.”