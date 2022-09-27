Josh Leivo cooks up a winner for Blues in a preseason game against Dallas

DALLAS — As they attempt to earn a spot on the Blues’ roster, forwards Logan Brown and Josh Leivo are developing quick chemistry on and off the ice. And at the dinner table.

“I’m actually staying with him right now,” Leivo said. “So maybe that’s it. He’s got a house here (in St. Louis). . .I think it’s his sister’s house. I’m staying there for a little bit until I get settled. We got a little chemistry going.”

As a token of appreciation for the roof over his head, Leivo cooked dinner Sunday night.

“I did some steaks and potatoes, and then I made him my wife’s specialty salad,” Leivo said. “It’s a kale salad, so it was good.”

Call it the dinner of champions, because Leivo scored two goals and had an assist in Monday’s 4-0 Blues victory over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Brown had a goal and an assist.

In the first period, Leivo assisted on Brown’s goal to open the night’s scoring. Then Brown returned the favor, assisting on Leivo’s first goal of the night, with both shots coming from the left circle.

Brown wasn’t on the ice for Leivo’s second goal, which came net front on a pass from defenseman prospect Marc-Andre Gaudet in the second period.

It was the first preseason game for 16 of the 20 Blues in uniform. Brown and Leivo were among four Blues who played in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes. (The other repeat performers were Martin Frk and Landon Sim.)

“They need games,” coach Craig Berube said, speaking specifically of Leivo and Brown. “We gotta look at them and see what they can do. That’s the best answer I can give you.”

Even before scoring twice against Arizona and once against Dallas, Brown’s spot on the opening-day roster seemed pretty safe. But the early preseason success for the St. Louisan may help him get a spot on the third line.

“Brownie, he did a good job just moving his feet without the puck and getting back down in his own zone and sorting things out,” Berube said. “Leivo was strong on the walls, which was a good thing. You gotta be strong on the walls coming out of your own zone and I thought he did a good job there.”

Leivo’s in a different spot, roster-wise. He’s assured of nothing as he tries to make the team.

At age 29, he’s a veteran of 214 NHL games over nine seasons with Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Carolina. He was among four forwards signed by general manager Doug Armstrong in mid-July in an effort to improve forward depth in the bottom six — particularly the fourth line.

Leivo scored a career-best 14 goals in the 2018-19 season, but then had his career path slowed by a fractured kneecap. Playing for Carolina last season, he appeared in only seven games with the Hurricanes, spending most of his time with their AHL affiliate — the Chicago Wolves.

After 22 goals in 54 regular-season games with the Wolves, Leivo had 15 goals and 14 assists in 18 playoff games. The Wolves beat the Blues’ Springfield Thunderbirds affiliate in the Calder Cup final to win the American Hockey League championship; Leivo earned the Butterfield Trophy as MVP of the playoffs.

So far, he’s picked up where he left off last June with the Chicago Wolves.

“You never know coming into a new team, how it’s gonna be,” Leivo said. “First game (against Arizona), I felt like I had some chances. Obviously, playing tonight, I got the chances and I buried ‘em. I’d like to continue that every game. So just rest up here and whenever I get the chance to play again just do it again.”

When ask what he needed to do to make the roster, Leivo replied: “I think this helps. I know there’s not a lot of spots, so I just gotta keep going every game and keep playing the way I did last year. I felt great at the end of the year; I got my confidence back.”

Leivo signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Blues as an unrestricted free agent on July 14 for $750,000.

“This is a team that wants to win,” said Leivo, a third-round pick by Toronto in 2011. “I think every guy coming into free agency wants to go to a team to win. I know the challenge ahead to make the team. You gotta make the most of it at camp. They have a good chance to go all the way.”

Overall, the Blues looked sharp in all aspects of their game — be it goaltending, checking or offense. In goal Thomas Greiss and Colten Ellis combined to stop 33 shots. Greiss, who be Jordan Binnington’s backup, started Monday and stopped 10 shots in his one period of work.

A few of those 10 were difficult saves, including one on a blistering shot from the near slot by Riley Damiani less than three minutes in.

“It hit me right in the chest,” Greiss said. “So that made my life a little easier.

“That’s how you get ready for the real games. You want to see some good chances, feel the angles again, get your timing and everything going.”

Count Monday’s performance as a confidence builder for Ellis, who gave up six goals in 1 ½ periods against Columbus and three goals in 1 ½ periods against Dallas in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., earlier this month. He stopped 23 shots Monday.

“He played excellent,” Berube said. “I was very happy for him. He made some big saves.”

The only downer for the Blues was a lower-body injury suffered by the hard-shooting Frk. He did not play in the third period.

“We’ll look at him tomorrow,” Berube said. “I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Will Bitten scored the Blues' final goal in the third period.