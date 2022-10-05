Josh Leivo, Jake Neighbours strengthen their cases for roster spots with the Blues

Life is going pretty well for Josh Leivo at the moment.

His wife and two young boys have joined him in St. Louis, making their family whole again. He’s feeling fine on the ice and his hockey playing has been strong enough that he just might be earning himself a roster spot with the Blues.

“We’ve been away for a couple of weeks now,” he said, “so it’s always good to see the kids and her and get back to being normal again. I was happy for that and I’m feeling good again.”

Leivo had two assists in the Blues’ 4-2 win over Minnesota as they improved their preseason to 5-1. He wasn’t alone in bolstering his roster chances; Jake Neighbours had a goal in his bid for one of the few available spots on the 23-man roster, and even Klim Kostin, who’s had a quiet camp at a time when he can’t afford that, was noticeable with a fight and a goal. Nathan Walker also scored, though he appears to have moved past the fighting-for-a-roster-spot stage.

It’s Leivo who’s made the boldest statement. He has two goals and three assists in four playoff games, and figures to continue to get looks as the Blues wrap up their preseason. The 29-year-old veteran who has bounced around the league – the Blues are his fifth club in five seasons – may have found a place to stick.

“He’s got a lot of good details to his game,” said Blues coach Craig Berube. “Strong on pucks. He makes little subtle plays with the puck, whether it’s coming out of our end or in the offensive zone. And he’s got a good nose for the net, and he finds open ice very well in the offensive zone.”

It didn’t hurt that against Minnesota on Tuesday he stepped into a line with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas while Vladimir Tarasenko recovers from an illness and also stepped into the power play. ("I'm getting good opportunities playing with some phenomenal players," he said. "I'm not used to that. I'm usually one of the lower guys when I'm up.") But Leivo made the best of that situation.

But he thinks he may have benefitted most from last season, even though he spent almost all of it in the AHL. Playing for the Chicago Wolves, the affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, he had 22 goals and 24 assists in 54 games and then, most importantly to him, he had 15 goals and 14 assists as the Wolves won the Calder Cup as the AHL champ and he was honored as the postseason’s MVP.

“I think last year gave me a lot of confidence,” he said. “Going deep, you learn how to win and learn how to play every day. Can’t take any days off in the playoffs and I think I figured that out. I just wanted to translate it to the new year with the Blues.”

The other benefit of that long postseason run was in the Calder final, Chicago faced Springfield, the Blues’ AHL affiliate. The Blues front office got a very good look at what Leivo could offer, which no doubt led to him signing with the Blues as a free agent.

“I played against them in the final, so you know they’re watching you,” he said, “but I think I heard that my whole career. When you’re in juniors: there’s always someone out there but I think I’ve kind of figured it out now.”

Leivo came up in the Toronto system but it was in a game with Vancouver, his second stop, in December of 2019 that he suffered a fractured knee cap which, along with a schedule rearranged by COVID, kept him out of games for a year. He signed with Calgary as a free agent, played one season, then signed with Carolina, which played him in only seven games as he spent the rest of the season in Chicago despite having a one-way contract that pays him an NHL salary even in the AHL. (The Blues also gave him a one-way contract.)

“That was a tough injury,” he said. “Full year of rehab, and I went to a new team. It worked out, but I wasn’t in the mix a lot. So it’s been a rollercoaster, but I’ve kept my mindset going forward and I think it’s helped me learn a lot.”

Neighbours also got noticed, with his power-play goal in the first period, five shots total and a steady presence around the net. Neighbours is fighting a slightly different battle than Leivo is. While the Blues would be fine with Leivo as an extra forward or a fourth liner, for Neighbours it’s more likely top three lines or bust. If he’s not among the top nine forwards, the Blues will likely send him to Springfield to get more playing time than putting him on the ice for 10 minutes a night.

“I think when you’re in my position every game is (big),” he said. “I don’t take any game lightly. Obviously I'm trying to make the team here. I thought tonight was a good showing by the team and myself. So try to continue that in the last two (games). I’m trying not to leave any regrets out there.

“Wherever I am, I gotta play hockey at the highest level I can play it, so whether that’s in Springfield with those guys, which is going to be a really good team this year, or up here, I’m going to try and play the same way and bring the same intangibles night in and night out.

Neighbours said he’d be fine with playing on the fourth line if it came to that; he’s been on that line playing in juniors. “I think I have the capabilities to play a fourth line role and kind of grind it out and be around the net, be hard to play against, be physical.”

Neighbours also benefitted from being on a line with Brayden Schenn, whose house he has stayed in before but who is in a hotel for camp, and he’s quietly campaigning for more time in that role.

“I think playing with him the last couple of games,” he said, “you only get more familiar and create more chances and things like that.”