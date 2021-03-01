Joshua's goal in NHL debut helps Blues upend Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — With names like Walker, Husso, MacEachern, Mikkola and Kyrou on the backs of jerseys, it had the look of the San Antonio Rampage, circa 2018-19. And then there was a fresh face making his NHL debut in Dakota Joshua, newly-arrived from the Utica Comets.

But no, it was your St. Louis Blues, trying to squirrel away points and mark another day off the calendar until they start getting players back from injury. Despite a third-period scare, it worked out well for the Rampage, uh Blues, in a 5-4 victory Monday over Anaheim.

Rapidly becoming an established NHL player, Jordan Kyrou opened the St. Louis scoring with his eighth goal of the season. After yielding his obligatory early goal, goalie Ville Husso settled in, although he was scrambling at the end just like the rest of the Blues.

The Joshua kid wasn’t bad either, winning faceoffs, chasing down pucks, working the corners.

The first person he contacted when he learned he was in the lineup Monday was his mother.

“She was overjoyed with excitement,” Joshua said after the morning skate. “I’m sure she’s really proud and happy that she gets to watch me play in the NHL tonight.”