JT's Quarantine Chronicles: A cabbie, a cell phone, and a hard bargain

(Second in a series of dispatches from Post-Dispatch hockey writer Jim Thomas in quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta _ I did lose my cellphone one other time on the Blues beat. It was on the road last season, Carolina I want to say.

Scrambling to file a story on the media bus after the game, sweating out a deadline, I left it on the bus before boarding the team charter. (The Post-Dispatch pays for the ride, in case you’re wondering.)

I realized the phone was missing almost as soon as I boarded the plane. But the plane was about to take off _ the Blues don’t mess around coming home from a road trip.

Sure, the Blues would wait for Vladimir Tarasenko _ all the live-long day _ if he went back the players' bus to search for his phone. Uh, not for me. The bus company in Carolina found the phone and shipped it back a few days later.

That was a good excuse. I can’t say the same about Sunday in Edmonton, when I left my cell in the cab that brought me from the airport to my hub city headquarters here at the Westin.