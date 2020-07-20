JT's Quarantine Chronicles: A cabbie, a cell phone, and a hard bargain

(Second in a series of dispatches from Post-Dispatch hockey writer Jim Thomas in quarantine.)
EDMONTON, Alberta _ I did lose my cellphone one other time on the Blues beat. It was on the road last season, Carolina I want to say.
Scrambling to file a story on the media bus after the game, sweating out a deadline, I left it on the bus before boarding the team charter. (The Post-Dispatch pays for the ride, in case you’re wondering.)
I realized the phone was missing almost as soon as I boarded the plane. But the plane was about to take off _ the Blues don’t mess around coming home from a road trip.
Sure, the Blues would wait for Vladimir Tarasenko _ all the live-long day _ if he went back the players' bus to search for his phone. Uh, not for me. The bus company in Carolina found the phone and shipped it back a few days later.
That was a good excuse. I can’t say the same about Sunday in Edmonton, when I left my cell in the cab that brought me from the airport to my hub city headquarters here at the Westin.
Had barely started unpacking when I realized it was missing. The helpful people at the front desk called the cab company, the cab company hooked us up with the driver, who told me he had the phone and would bring my way after he dropped off a fare at the airport.
Sigh of relief. It’s about a half-hour ride from downtown Edmonton to the airport, so I figured an hour at most since the cabbie was already on his way to the airport.
One hour passed. Two hours. Three hours. Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick.
My original plan was to tip the cabbie $20 (Canadian) for his good deed. But after all this time I decided to kick up the ante to $40. Yep, getting a little desperate.
As my oldest son says, the history of the world is in your cellphone (complements of Google), but it was more than that. In Canada, it’s much tougher to transmit stories via traditional Internet methods. The cellphone “hotspot” is the most reliable.
Only I didn’t have a cellphone, and deadlines were approaching.
So the front desk again called the cabbie for me. I asked where he was. He said he was queued up at the airport (again!) waiting for a fare. I said I needed the phone. Figured I would blow him away with the $40 (Canadian) offer.
He was unimpressed.
“It’s $55 dollars for a fare from the airport to the hotel,” he said.
Wasn’t expecting that. We settled on $50 (Canadian).
A half-hour later, he pulled up to the hotel, rolled down the window and handed me the phone.
“You drive a hard bargain,” I said.
He laughed, good-naturedly, and drove away.
I headed to my room to begin quarantine in earnest.
