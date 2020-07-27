JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Blues fans are everywhere

“Blues fan, No. 1,” Hellwege said. “I support the Oilers as a second, but grew up as a Blues fan very much so. When they won the Cup it was just something I had been waiting for literally my entire life. The last time they had been in the Stanley Cup finals was a couple months before I was born.”

I met Hellwege and his son Nathan at the Cup day for Craig Berube in late June of 2019 in Calahoo, about 45 minutes or so from downtown Edmonton. The line was so long to get a photo op with the Blues’ coach and the Stanley Cup, that the Hellwege’s never made it to the stage.

They had to shut off the line after a few hours, so Berube could make it to his family celebration just outside of town.

“But it was still a thrill to be there and to actually see the Cup in person,” Hellwege said. “To see ‘Chief’ there and that, it was a great thrill.”

Maybe he’ll get to stand in line again if the Blues win another Cup. (I’m sure he’ll show up early next time.) He certainly doesn’t want to wait another lifetime for the opportunity.

Hellwege attended the Blues-Oilers game here on Nov. 6. You may remember, a 5-2 St. Louis victory and the night Robby Fabbri got traded. I didn’t have time to renew acquaintances that night _ the Blues were in and out of town.