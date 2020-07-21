JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Dining in

(Third in a series of dispatches from quarantine.)
EDMONTON, ALBERTA _ Haven’t left the room since I “settled” with the cab driver over the lost cell phone Sunday afternoon.
Back in St. Louis, my wife gave a stern lecture about self-quarantine a couple nights ago: Don’t leave the room. She said she didn’t want me kicked out of Canada.
The general manager of the hotel called Monday evening asking me about my quarantine status and figuring out when it would end. I guess they’re supposed to keep track. She referred to it as “self-isolation,” saying she preferred that term since I didn’t actually have the coronavirus. I appreciated the gesture.
In my mind, I keep going back to the customs agent Saturday night in Toronto: “We take COVID very seriously up here.”
So I’m behaving, but slowly developing an urge to move around. There is no maid service for the 14 days in quarantine, uh isolation. But I can ask for fresh towels. (Not there yet.)
When the trash cans in the room are filled up (getting close), you’re supposed to leave them outside the room, call down to the front desk and they’ll come up, empty them, and return outside the door.
The hotel is well short of capacity; I was told far less than half capacity. So there is no room service. (Although there is a “Grab-and-go” option with a limited menu.) I used it for a turkey wrap and an orange last night.
Otherwise, it’s delivery from outside restaurants. The delivery drivers drop off the food at the front desk, and someone from the hotel staff brings it to my room on the 11th floor, knocks on the door, and either leaves it on the floor outside the room or hands it to me _ as socially-distanced as possible and wearing a mask.
They have A&W's up here so I had one of their delicious cheeseburgers for dinner Tuesday night. Karlo from the Westin's crack staff made the delivery. Raun did the duties at lunch _ tuna on wheat from Subway.
I hear all the fast-food places in town hand out free masks at their drive-through windows. Not exactly like a toy in a Happy Meal, but appropriate for the times.
I’m planning on ordering a delivery of poutine at some point.
A highlight last night was seeing a yellow hot-air balloon from my window. It wasn’t that far away at first. Up north, it stays light late this time of year. It wasn’t dark until after 10:30 p.m. local time.
