JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Dining in

(Third in a series of dispatches from quarantine.)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA _ Haven’t left the room since I “settled” with the cab driver over the lost cell phone Sunday afternoon.

Back in St. Louis, my wife gave a stern lecture about self-quarantine a couple nights ago: Don’t leave the room. She said she didn’t want me kicked out of Canada.

The general manager of the hotel called Monday evening asking me about my quarantine status and figuring out when it would end. I guess they’re supposed to keep track. She referred to it as “self-isolation,” saying she preferred that term since I didn’t actually have the coronavirus. I appreciated the gesture.

In my mind, I keep going back to the customs agent Saturday night in Toronto: “We take COVID very seriously up here.”

So I’m behaving, but slowly developing an urge to move around. There is no maid service for the 14 days in quarantine, uh isolation. But I can ask for fresh towels. (Not there yet.)

When the trash cans in the room are filled up (getting close), you’re supposed to leave them outside the room, call down to the front desk and they’ll come up, empty them, and return outside the door.